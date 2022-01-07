WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jason White, 27, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood (FCI Allenwood) pleaded guilty to possessing a cellphone in prison. After accepting White’s guilty plea, Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle sentenced White to four months’ imprisonment to run consecutively to his current prison sentence.
According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, on Nov. 16, 2020, FCI Allenwood staff found White to be in possession of a bundle containing a L8star mini cellphone and several scraps of paper soaked in a synthetic cannabinoid. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones due to the institutional security risks posed by their use.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.
