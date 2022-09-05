MILTON — The Milton Area High School Competitive Cheerleaders will be hosting a visit by the Harlem Wizards.
The Harlem Wizards will appear Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the high school gym. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, or can be purchased in advance at www.harlemwizards.com.
Proceeds from the event will be used to help fund the cheerleaders' upcoming trip to a national competition in Texas.
"You may remember that we hosted (the Harlem Wizards) back in 2017," Coach Traci Ferguson said. "It was a great fundraiser. We felt that this was a great time to bring them back."
The Wizards will play a game against a team of Milton teachers, principals and community leaders.
Pre-game, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warm-up with the Wizards. Throughout the game audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts. The end of night final moments will include an invitation to all students to come onto the court for a dance celebration with the Wizards.
Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played more than 15,000 games throughout the U.S. that have raised more than $25 million for schools and charitable causes.
The idea for the Wizards started in 1959, when legendary basketball showman Goose Tatum approached entrepreneur Howie Davis to organize a tour for Goose's "Harlem Stars." The Stars had a short but successful run that opened Davis' eyes to the enormous potential of "show" basketball. Three years later, Howie launched the Wizards.
Today's Wizards roster features an all-star lineup of master basketball showmen, including:
• Eric "Broadway" Jones and Dwayne "Swoop" Simpson, former Globetrotter showmen.
• "King Arthur" Lewis, an Academic All-American at Bowie State University.
• Arnold "A-Train" Bernard, a seven-year Globetrotter veteran who was featured in a Nike commercial.
• James "The Roadrunner" Tyndal, a diminutive speedster who is fast enough to dribble through NY City traffic.
ª Devon "Livewire" Curry, FIBA'S former No. 1 ranked USA 3-on-3 player.
• Lamarvin “Showtime” Jackson, a world-class dunker.
• Jordan “Ice” Southerland, finished second on TNT Dunk King-One of top dunkers in the world.
• Leon "Space Jam" Sewell and Brandon “The Werm” Lacue, featured on TNT's "The Dunk King" reality competition series.
• Rashaan “The Rocket” Barner, one of the greatest dunkers in Wizards' history, who is now a very funny show-starter and stopper.
