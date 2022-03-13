LEWISBURG — Things are looking up for Retrah as the business comes out of two years of retail sector uncertainty.
However, Connie Harter, Retrah owner and CEO, said there are still some challenges to be met. Among them, adapting and growing in view of post-pandemic changes.
"The challenges are that people have gotten used to not going shopping in a store," Harter said. "They do a lot of online shopping. For that reason we made a website."
Harter said customers may buy at their site rather than merely looking at what's available in apparel, accessories and other items. It's hoped that Retrah will be a proponent of the best of both an online store and an in-person experience.
Harter said live Facebook demonstrations were started during the height of the pandemic to ensure people knew the were still there. They include showing new stock to promote the "dress well, live well" spirit.
"We're going to do some live selling," Harter said. "We've done some off-price live selling but we are going to start to do some full price live selling."
Harter said a full-time online and social media person will start in May and address the details of online selling. Among them, whether to combine the sites with Harter's two other enterprises, Dwellings and The Gingerbread House.
"We want to stay true to the small boutique where we have personal service," Harter said. "So we can service both people. Some people want to come in and they want us to do a signature wrap."
As bright as things have looked in the early stages of 2022, Harter hoped for life to get back to "pre-pandemic normal." Retrah at 424 Market St., Lewisburg, was started in 2007 and has four employees.
