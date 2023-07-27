MILTON — Bill Baumer’s experiences as a Prisoner of War — captured by the enemy after his plane was shot down — have left a lasting impact on his family.
Baumer, who lived in Milton, died Sept. 17, 2004. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, and the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
While today marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, Baumer’s time in enemy territory didn’t end until two years after the war ended.
According to the Hall of Valor Project, Baumer was a member of a crew of 14 men on a B-29 that was attacked by 12 MiG fighter planes and shot down on a night mission to drop leaflets over enemy territory in Korea on Jan. 13, 1953.
All members were subsequently captured and transported to China, and charged with covert espionage, among other things.
The men were held as Prisoners of War until 1955, when Baumer and 10 of his comrades were released. The other three members of the crew — believed to have survived and also been held — remain unaccounted for and are listed as Missing in Action.
Ryan Baker, Baumer’s grandson, had a close relationship with his grandfather.
“When he was shot down, he lost his left leg — from the knee down — as well as many of his fingers, due to frostbite,” Baker recounted. “He only had the ring finger on his right hand. I remember he would take his gloves to be special made to fit.”
After being captured, Baker said Baumer was taken to a medical facility, where he spent time before being transferred to a Chinese Prisoner of War camp.
“He was in pretty bad shape as he had shrapnel in his body which needed to be removed too,” Baker added. “He never really talked much about the war or what it was like to be in a POW camp.
“What I do remember him telling me was that the other prisoners would make fun of him and the way he chewed his rice with his mouth closed, like a normal human being,” Baker continued. “He did tell me one time that he and the other prisoners would use Morse code in their cells to communicate between each other, but other than that he just didn’t talk about it.”
After his release, Baumer was awarded the Prisoner of War Medal for what he endured.
“I remember him telling me they had a parade for him down Front Street here in Milton when he finally did come home,” said Baker. “When I was born my mother and I lived with my grandparents, and my grandfather was my first father figure. We had a very close relationship up to his death in 2004.”
Baker said Baumer loved young people. After his time in the service, he became a guidance counselor, working in both the Warrior Run and Milton school districts. Baumer was a graduate of Bucknell University.
“I think my grandfather received an engineering degree from Bucknell,” Baker said. “He was the smartest guy I knew and he would always help me with my math homework when I was in school.”
One thing that did stem over from his military days was the fact that Baumer loved to fly.
“He co-owned a plane at the Montoursville airport, I believe it was a Cessna, and he took me up in it several times to fly over our area,” said Baker. “One time, my grandfather, myself, and my mother were flying over the Montour PPL plant. I was 12 years old at the time. My mother was in the back seat.
“All of a sudden, he turned the plane’s controls over to me to fly the aircraft,” Baker continued. “I mistakenly jerked the controls and caused the plane to go into a high climb, and I remember my mother freaking out. She never flew with us again.”
According to Baker, Baumer would fly the plane to visit his sister in Allentown. He also flew it to Florida.
Among Baker’s fondest memories of his grandfather were times spent together at Penn State football games.
“We would get together and watch football every weekend as my grandfather was a big Penn State fan,” Baker said. “We would take a motorhome to the games and then go to the stadium. That would have been in the late ‘80s to early ‘90s, before he got rid of the motor home.”
Even after he sold the motorhome, Baumer and Baker would spend time together watching the games on television.
“As he would say, ‘I can see it better on TV than going to the game,’” Baker recalled.
“He was definitely an awesome man who taught me a lot of things about everything,” Baker added. “He was the best man who ever lived. He was a hero. I idolized him and I miss him a lot.”
Baumer was the author of two books, “The Extended Mission of Star Dust Four Zero,” a non-fictional account of his prisoner of war experience in China; and “Far East Mosaic.” Both books were published in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.