MILTON — The way Guy Graybill tells it, Henry Wharton Shoemaker was a lot of things: A philanderer, an elitist, a racist, a liar and a scoundrel. However, perhaps more than anything, he was a storyteller.
“Henry Shoemaker was a terrific storyteller. I’m not judging him on his writing ability. He was great at telling stories,” said Guy Graybill, the author of “Henry Wharton Shoemaker: The Scoundrel of the Susquehanna.”
The book debunks a number of Shoemaker’s biggest fibs.
“I just don’t know that he’s written a story you can trust,” said Graybill, the keynote speaker at the Milton Historical Society’s Gov. James Pollock Dinner.
The dinner was held Thursday at Chef’s Place. Graybill regaled an audience of approximately 75 people with tales of Shoemaker, or rather, the many tales he invented and, in doing so, inscribed into the official history of the Susquehanna Valley.
“He had what I call ‘lithic lies,’ lies that are engraved in stone,” Graybill explained, noting that Shoemaker used his vast wealth to put up markers around the state, some commemorating forts that never existed, battles that never took place, and animals that never roamed the wilds of Pennsylvania.
“He had stories about the buffalo. He even went so far as to create a whole genus of buffaloes. He created them on paper. He said the buffalo in Pennsylvania are of a certain stock that are different from other ones,” said Graybill. “I hate to have to disagree with a couple of you, but there’s absolutely no evidence of (those) buffalo in Pennsylvania.”
Graybill, a native of Paxtonville and a former Snyder County commissioner, spent his career as a history teacher at Midd-West High School, and is the author of seven published books.
The dinner opened with remarks from Tim Bittner, Milton Historical Society president, and State Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27).
“How can you move forward with the future and have a strong foundation if you don’t know your past?” asked Schlegel-Culver. “Thank you for your passion and continuing to educate us on all of that.”
