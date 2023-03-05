Library to host stamp program

Erin DeSantis promoting her stamp exhibit as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

LEWISBURG – Experience a unique history exhibition and learn about the timeless hobby of postage stamp collecting with the Philatelist E. Project, April 6 and 8 at the Public Library for Union County.

The exhibit, a Girl Scout Gold Award Project, is designed by Erin DeSantis, a Lewisburg Area High School student.

