LEWISBURG – Experience a unique history exhibition and learn about the timeless hobby of postage stamp collecting with the Philatelist E. Project, April 6 and 8 at the Public Library for Union County.
The exhibit, a Girl Scout Gold Award Project, is designed by Erin DeSantis, a Lewisburg Area High School student.
DeSantis said she often wished for opportunities in school to dive deeper into topics of interest and more peer-to-peer discussion.
“The Philatelist E. Project aims to help people of all ages learn about history in a new way: through short-form videos, postage stamp exhibits, and a patch program for Scouts,” she said.
The project aims to expand diversity and inclusion in the stamp collecting world, DeSantis added. “Often an older, male dominated hobby, this project works to expose young people of all genders and backgrounds to stamp collecting.”
