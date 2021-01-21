MIDDLEBURG — Middleburg Municipal Authority in Snyder County has been awarded funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to assist in making improvements to its water system, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. David H. Rowe (R-85).
Through PENNVEST, the authority will receive $555,024 in grant money and another $4 million in low-interest loans.
The project calls for the replacement of old cast iron and asbestos cement piping and replacing it with 10,330 feet of 8-inch ductile iron pipe. Further, an old reservoir will be replaced with a 290,000-gallon concrete storage tank and a 163,000-steel standpipe tank to increase water pressure for customers.
The project also calls for improvements to the plant, including turbidity meters and automatic shutdown controls.
The system serves 549 residential customers within two municipalities in Snyder County. The population served has a household median income below the state average.
PENNVEST offers grants and low-interest loans to assist municipalities with sewer, storm water and drinking water projects. The program is designed to contribute to the long-term health of Pennsylvanians, while also fostering economic growth at the same time.
