I read with great interest the recent announcement that United States Auto Club (USAC) Director Levi Jones has been tapped to serve in a similar capacity with the Indy Lights series.
Jones, who won five USAC Sprint Car and two USAC Silver Crown championships before retiring as a driver, was heavily involved in the design of the 3/8th-mile dirt track which opened earlier this year at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
Indy Lights is returning to being sanctioned by Roger Penske’s IndyCar series, after being sanctioned by Dan Andersen’s Road to Indy program for the last several years. There’s no doubt in my mind Penske has tapped the right man to rebuild a series which should be a steppingstone to IndyCar. I only question what impact Jones’ departure will have on USAC.
I had the opportunity to meet, and briefly speak with, Jones in January when he visited Bloomsburg for an initial test of the track while it was still under construction. I found Jones to be very personable and passionate about racing.
Although I didn’t have the opportunity to speak to him in June, I witnessed Jones cruising around the infield of the Selinsgrove Speedway on an ATV during the track’s USAC Sprint Car race. Jones was clearly focused on making sure everything went smoothly with that event. He showed true skills as a hands-on leader.
During his tenure at the top of USAC, he has rebuilt the prestige of a series which — at times — has suffered from poor leadership over the years. One of USAC’s biggest black eyes came in 1997 — long before Jones was i nvolved with the sereis — as it was serving as the sanctioning body for IndyCar.
In a gigantic fiasco, AJ Foyt Racing driver Billy Boat was flagged as the winner of a race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Due to a scoring error, it was later announced that Arie Luyendyk was the race winner.
As Boat was celebrating in victory lane that night, Luyendyk charged in yelling profanities, only to be slapped and tossed into a nearby flower bed by Foyt. It turned out to be a very famous moment for IndyCar, and USAC was promptly sacked as the sanctioning body for the series.
In speaking with Jones in January, he displayed a true passion for the USAC racing, particularly its presence in Central Pennsylvania. I hope whomever is hired to lead USAC carries on what Jones started. I asked Jones why USAC chose to become so involved in the development of a track in Bloomsburg.
“Over the last 10 years, we’ve really tried to build up our fan base (in Central Pennsylvania),” Jones said. “The support of people in this area is incredible.
“Pennsylvania has tracks that are notorious for rich racing,” he continued. “You have big tracks like Port Royal and Williams Grove.”
My hope is that with Jones leading Indy Lights, more dirt-track racers have a shot at the series, and ultimately competing in the Indy 500. Whatever the case, I have no doubt he will build up the division, which has struggled with low car counts in recent years.
Interestingly, all but one of Jones’ USAC championships came in equipment owned by three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, who recently made headlines by announcing he’s forming an NHRA drag racing team.
With the Cup team Stewart co-owns with Gene Haas struggling to find success this year, I question whether Stewart is spreading himself too thin. He also owns sprint car teams, the Eldora Speedway in Ohio and the All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car series.
I also question Stewart’s choice of drivers as he’s hired his fiance, Leah Pruett, to drive his top fuel dragster. What happens if there’s trouble in paradise down the road? That may result in awkward interactions between the two, at best.
Stewart won’t be the first NASCAR team owner to simultaneously own an NHRA team. The man he won two championships for in NASCAR, Joe Gibbs, once owned a drag racing team while also owning NASCAR cars. Kenny Bernstein did the same.
If anyone can find success as a new NHRA owner, it’s Stewart. And maybe his NASCAR Cup team will rebuild its stature as well.
