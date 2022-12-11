WILLIAMSPORT — Construction management students at Pennsylvania College of Technology brought home second- and third-place honors from the 33rd annual Associated Schools of Construction Region 1 Student Competition, held Nov. 10-12 in Albany, N.Y.

Penn College’s Heavy Highway/Civil Estimating team, one of 10 colleges in that division, placed second. The college’s Preconstruction team placed third among the six schools in its category. ASC’s Region 1 encompasses Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

