Police seeking missing 80-year-old man

Michael Reich

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an 80-year-old man last seen at Buffalo Valley Assisted Living Lutheran Village.

Troopers said Michael Reich was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday, April 19 at the facility. He is said to be at "special risk of harm."

