Police seeking missing 80-year-old man

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an 80-year-old man last seen at Buffalo Valley Assisted Living Lutheran Village.
Troopers said Michael Reich was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday, April 19 at the facility. He is said to be at "special risk of harm."
Reich is described as being 5'8", with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, dark pajama flannel pants, and he may have had a black cane.
Anyone with information on Reich should call 9-1-1.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.