WESTMINSTER, Md. — Bethany Rippon, of Lewisburg, performed in the Student African Drum Ensembles Thursday, April 28, at McDaniel College.
The performance was under the direction of McDaniel music department faculty Pape Demba "Paco" Samb, a "Senegalese Griot," or West African historian, storyteller, singer, poet, dancer, and/or musician.
Samb grew up in Senegal, learning to play the drums, and came to the U.S. in 2013. Samb originally came to the U.S. to perform with his band and, once he arrived here, he decided to stay.
