Women's Energy Network donates to Camp Victory

The Women’s Energy Network recently donated $1,250 to Camp Victory. Participating in the donation were Sherry Paulhamus, WEN; Kate Stepnick, Camp Victory; and Sandy Spencer, WEN.

 PROVIDED BY TRACIE WITTER

MILLVILLE — The Women’s Energy Network (WEN) Susquehanna Valley chapter recently visited and toured Camp Victory in Millville. The team was so impressed with the organization, the chapter’s Board of Directors elected to donate $1,250, proceeds from its annual clay shoot, to Camp Victory.

Camp Victory offers the camp experience to children otherwise denied it because of limitations imposed by a chronic or catastrophic health problem, or physical or developmental challenges. Meeting and interacting with other children who share their problems and fears helps each of them come to terms with their limitations and builds self-esteem necessary to function fully in society at large.

