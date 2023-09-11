Women's Energy Network donates to Camp Victory

MILLVILLE — The Women’s Energy Network (WEN) Susquehanna Valley chapter recently visited and toured Camp Victory in Millville. The team was so impressed with the organization, the chapter’s Board of Directors elected to donate $1,250, proceeds from its annual clay shoot, to Camp Victory.
Camp Victory offers the camp experience to children otherwise denied it because of limitations imposed by a chronic or catastrophic health problem, or physical or developmental challenges. Meeting and interacting with other children who share their problems and fears helps each of them come to terms with their limitations and builds self-esteem necessary to function fully in society at large.
WEN offers growth opportunities to its members through participation on chapter and national Boards of Directors and through special programs. The Susquehanna Valley Chapter’s board includes members who work in a variety of energy companies from oil and gas to utilities and consulting.
The WEN Susquehanna Valley chapter is a part of the Women’s Energy Network (WEN), a global organization of professionals who work across the energy value chain. WEN’s vision is to be the premier global organization that educates, attracts, retains, and develops professionals working across the energy value chain. Founded in 1994, its mission is to provide networking opportunities and foster the career and leadership development of women who work in the energy industries.
