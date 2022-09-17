Weekender: A passion for horses

Katherine Bennage, a Meadowbrook Christian School student, will be among the participants in the Summer Breeze annual Schooling Horse Show, being held Sunday, Sept. 25.

 Provided by Yvonne Bennage

MILTON — Equine enthusiasts from a two-hour radius are preparing to descend on the Milton area for an event which will showcase those who have a passion for horses.

The Summer Breeze annual Schooling Horse Show is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the stables, located along Shin Street, just outside of Milton.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

