Weekender: A passion for horses

MILTON — Equine enthusiasts from a two-hour radius are preparing to descend on the Milton area for an event which will showcase those who have a passion for horses.
The Summer Breeze annual Schooling Horse Show is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the stables, located along Shin Street, just outside of Milton.
The show was to have been held Sunday, Sept. 11, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Yvonne Bennage said her daughter Katherine — a Meadowbrook Christian School student — will be participating in the show.
Bennage said her daughter's horse — named Hallelujah — is boarded at Summer Breeze Stables, which is owned by Jan Phillips.
According to Bennage, riders of all ages will be participating in the show. Those who attend will see various competitions between riders.
"They'll see jumping classes, where horses are jumping a course that they learn just before they go in the ring," she explained. "If they go off course, they're disqualified... If they knock down a rail, they're disqualified."
Bennage hopes members of the public will turn out for the show, to learn why those involved are so passionate about horses.
"I used to ride," she said. "i had a horse and rode in Virginia and Maryland, as a kid."
Her daughter has been riding for about three years.
"I'm passionate about (horses)," Bennage said. "You get bit by the equestrian bug. My daughter, she's super good at soccer, basketball, track and she rides (horses).
"Riding is her passion," she continued. "It's a natural to her. She's really good at riding."
Bennage expects several hundred participants from an approximate two-hour radius from Milton will attend the show.
Students from the Milton and Lewisburg school districts, along with members of the Penn State Equestrian Team, are expected to participate.
"It's for all ages," Bennage said. "We have little kids on ponies. They will hopefully stay in the sport and continue to advance... My daughter's trainer is 69 and she rides jumping classes. It's amazing."
A cash concession stand will be available throughout the show.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.