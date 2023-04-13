HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) is reminding residents to search for unclaimed property at the state Treasury website.

Yaw explained that each year, the PA Treasury receives millions of dollars worth of unclaimed property and serves as custodian of the property until its rightful owner comes forward to claim it. The value of unclaimed property is available for claim by its rightful owner in perpetuity.

