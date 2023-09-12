SELINSGROVE — Citizens' Electric Company has announced that the non-profit organization Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) has been selected to receive a donation totaling $4,500 through Citizens' and its partnership with CoBank's "Sharing Success" program.
The grant was unanimously approved by Citizens' Board of Directors, following a recommendation by the company's staff. President and CEO Nathan Johnson, of Citizens' Electric Company, expressed confidence in the Union-Snyder CAA's ability to impact our community with the grant funds positively.
"In these challenging economic times, we want to support organizations we feel make the biggest impact on the communities we serve," said Johnson.
Union-Snyder CAA is dedicated to reducing poverty in Union Snyder Counties through self- sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals, with a strong focus on collaborating with community partners.
Sue Auman, Executive Director of the CAA, conveyed her appreciation for the ongoing partnership with Citizens' Electric Company and the significant impact that the Sharing Success matching funds will have.
"Our staff works closely with Citizens' Electric to assist families in times of need," said Auman. "These funds will allow us to provide essential communication action services, and we are extremely grateful."
To learn more about the services provided by the Union-Snyder CAA, visit www.union- snydercaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.