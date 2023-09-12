SELINSGROVE — Citizens' Electric Company has announced that the non-profit organization Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) has been selected to receive a donation totaling $4,500 through Citizens' and its partnership with CoBank's "Sharing Success" program.

The grant was unanimously approved by Citizens' Board of Directors, following a recommendation by the company's staff. President and CEO Nathan Johnson, of Citizens' Electric Company, expressed confidence in the Union-Snyder CAA's ability to impact our community with the grant funds positively.

