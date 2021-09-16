Driver taken into custody after child struck by vehicle

WATSONTOWN — An unidentified driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence after police said he struck a child preparing to get on the school bus.
Watsontown Police Department Lt. Chris Snyder said the incident occurred at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the 400 block of Liberty Street.
Snyder said the child was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of "some minor scrapes."
He said the child was struck as they were getting ready to cross the street to get on the bus.
Additional information on the incident will be released when police receive toxicology reports, Snyder said.
The Watsontown Police Department and an ambulance from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department were called to the scene.
