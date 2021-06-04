SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway will present the Eighth Annual Kramer Cup, sanctioned by the United Racing Club, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, to honor the memory of sprint car racing legend Kramer Williamson of Palmyra.
The 25-lap 360 sprint car race will pay $2,573 to win and $273 to start.
Joining the 360 sprint cars will be the Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners in 20-lap and 12-lap main events, respectively.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m.
For fans who can’t make it to the track, the race will be available to purchase as a live PPV event on sprintcarunlimited.tv.
Keller’s Auto Body & Towing, of Selinsgrove, finished the custom pink trophy cup that will be presented to the winner of the Kramer Cup memorial race.
Kramer Williamson succumbed to injuries he sustained in a sprint car racing accident in August 2013 at the Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown.
For most of his racing career, Williamson drove the “Pink Panther” No. 73 sprint car and won hundreds of races across the U.S., Australia and Canada. He clinched sprint car track championships at Selinsgrove Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway, where he also was a former winner of the prestigious Williams Grove National Open.
At Selinsgrove Speedway, Williamson’s lone championship was in 1978. His first win in a super sprint car at the track was on Sept. 3, 1973, and his last was on Aug. 10, 1981. He is tied with Barry Camp, of Beavertown, for the ninth spot on the track’s all-time win list for super sprint cars, with 25 career victories.
During the latter part of his career, Williamson had been touring on the URC circuit. He scored a single URC win at Selinsgrove on July 8, 1995. In all, Williamson recorded 67 career wins and three championships with URC.
Mark Smith, of Sunbury, has won five of the seven Kramer Cups, with victories in last year’s race along with checkered flags in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
410 sprints, USAC East 360 sprints to race at Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway will be in action tonight, with the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the wingless USAC East 360 sprints competing. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with race time set for 7:30.
Lance Dewease is the most recent 410 sprint car winner at Williams Grove, taking his unprecedented 100th career speedway victory on May 21.
USAC East has been in action only once before at the track, last August. Steve Drevicki took the win in that event.
Allentown’s Briggs Danner is the current USAC East series point leader, while Dewease leads the 410 sprint car point standings at Williams Grove.
Castroneves takes fourth Indy 500 win
INDIANAPOLIS — Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The popular Brazilian racer started the race from eighth on the grid and moved up to take the lead on lap 37.
Saving fuel early in his run, Castroneves raced in the top seven through the majority of the race, racing to the lead on lap 72 under green flag conditions. Holding the lead once again on a lap 126 restart, Castroneves pitted from the lead for the final time on lap 172.
The race set a record as the fastest Indianapolis 500 in history, with Castroneves fighting for the lead with Alex Palou through a frantic final 20 lap segment. Taking the point for the final time on lap 198, Castroneves held firm at the front to take his record-tying fourth victory in the race, to the roaring approval of 135,000 enthusiastic race fans as he returned to climb the fence at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway once again.
“I love Indianapolis!” enthused Castroneves. “This is incredible. I had to put my elbows up to fight there at the end.”
The victory marks an incredible new highlight for the team, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, and earned success in sports car racing with victories in some of the sports biggest events, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona and Petit Le Mans before expanding to compete in IndyCar with a one-off Indianapolis 500 outing in 2017.
