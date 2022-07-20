Northumberland County Court Sentencings
• Donald Ponatoski, 36, of Coal Township, 12 months probation, fines, fees and costs for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ponatoski was charged by Coal Township Police regarding an incident on Sept. 27, 2020.
• Christopher Charles, 44, of Shamokin, one month house arrest, six months probation, 12 months driver’s license suspension, fines, fees and costs for driving under the influence.
Charles was charged by State Police at Stonington relating to a Dec. 7 incident.
• Dawn Smith, 35, of Shermans Dale, three months house arrest, six months probation, 12 months driver’s license suspension, fines, fees and costs for driving under the influence.
Smith was charged by Northumberland Borough Police relating to an Aug. 23 incident.
• Aidan Turner, 19, of Shamokin, one year probation, restitution of $1 to Shamokin Police, fines, fees and costs for institutional vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges of resisting arrest, simple assault, possession of marijuana, harassment and disorderly conduct were dropped.
Turner was charged by Shamokin Police regarding an Oct. 7 incident.
• Valerie Diehl, 36, of Kulpmont, two months house arrest, six months probation, 12 months driver’s license suspension, fines, fees and costs for driving under the influence.
Diehl was charged by Coal Township Police on Dec. 13.
• Matthew Fellin, 42, of Coal Township, six months probation, fines, fees and costs for driving under the influence.
Zerbe Township Police charged Fellin regarding an Aug. 6, 2020 incident.
• Thomas Golightley, 32, of Danville, driver’s license suspension to be determined by PennDOT or one year, fines, fees and costs for operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Golightley was charged by Riverside Police regarding a March 22 incident.
Watsontown police Possession
WATSONTOWN — David Matthew Pope, 55, of Sunbury, has been charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID to to law enforcement and driving under a suspension DUI related. Kathy Jean Gammon, 55, of Sunbury, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:36 p.m. July 17 by the Watsontown Police Department’s canine unit.
Pope was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia. Gammon was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and paraphernalia.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Norman Woodward, 35, of Mechanicsburg was charged with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:23 a.m. June 19 at Ninth Street and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
PENN TOWNSHIP — Kurtis Mabus, 32, of Mifflinburg, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana during a traffic stop conducted at 2:06 p.m. July 10 at Route 522 and 19th Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:30 p.m. July 14 along Mill Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Carl Rowe, 67, of Selinsgrove, turned into the path of a 2017 Ram 1500 driven by Michael Lyons, 52, of Selinsgrove. Rowe was cited with vehicle turning left.
Theft
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — An 89-year-old McClure woman reported someone removing $1,981.56 from her bank account.
The incident was reported at 9:54 a.m. July 16 along Stage Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Theft
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Beavertown man reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $300.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 7 a.m. Feb. 2 and 5:25 p.m. July 14 along Creek Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Rape
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of a sexual assault involving a 16-year-old Selinsgrove girl.
The incident was reported at 7:09 p.m. June 17 in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Matthew Stenglein, 31, and Kacie Minium, 28, both of Mount Pleasant Mills, were charged after troopers said they were involved in a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 2:10 p.m. July 13 along Alisha Lane, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Williamsport woman reported giving a contractor a $700 downpayment for concrete work which was not completed.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. April 28 along Lafayette Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.