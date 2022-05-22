Muncy man dies following motorcycle crash

WEST CHILISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Muncy man died Saturday, May 21, as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash which occurred at 4:26 p.m. along Mount Zion Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
John Barlett was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electraglide north on Mount Zion Road when troopers said he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. Barlett was thrown from the Harley-Davidson as it went off the roadway and struck a ditch.
He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where troopers said Barlett was pronounced dead a short time later. He was not wearing a a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers said.
The Milton Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash scene.
