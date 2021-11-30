WILLIAMSPORT — The Cunningham family — all eight siblings attended Pennsylvania College of Technology or its predecessor, and four served as college employees — recently pledged $200,000 to the Tomorrow Is in the Making: Legacy Campaign for Penn College to bolster student scholarships at the institution.
The siblings’ commitment is in honor of Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour, who has announced she is retiring in June. Additionally, it honors the memory of the siblings’ parents, Jean and Donald M. Cunningham Sr., brother David (Class of 1981) and sister Carol (Class of 1978).
The names of Jean (who served on the practical nursing faculty at the college) Donald, David and Carol will be added to the Donor Wall at the college, which, going forward, will recognize the entire Cunningham family. The honor will be formally presented during a donor recognition event in Spring 2022.
The Cunningham family first communicated news of its latest support to Gilmour and Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations/chief philanthropy officer, at a recent Foundation Dinner and Auction event at the college.
The announcement was met with a standing ovation from the event participants, and the gesture served to inspire others in attendance, resulting in a total of $600,700 in gifts and pledges being made for student scholarships before the evening ended.
The Cunningham siblings’ $200,000 commitment will boost support for the Cunningham Family Scholarship at the college.
The Cunningham family’s service to Penn College as employees of the institution totals more than 120 years.
Preference for the Cunningham Family Scholarship is given to a student enrolled full time in any major, who is eligible for financial aid and who maintains a GPA of 3.2 or higher.
