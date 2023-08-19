WATSONTOWN — Benite Jeune has vivid childhood memories of walking to school with no shoes on, and often going hours without food. More recently, he endured a gunshot wound which could have been fatal.
Jeune is a pastor who operates a school and orphanages in Haiti. He, his wife and three children have temporarily relocated to the United States as violence in his home country has escalated.
He recently visited Pennsylvania, ministering at Revival Tabernacle near Watsontown, and serving as the keynote speaker at the church's summer youth camp. He has visited Central Pennsylvania on several occasions, and has received support for his ministry from churches and organizations in the area.
After graduating from high school in 1993, Jeune traveled from Haiti to attend a Bible college in Canada. He then moved to study in the United States.
"When I was here, I did not want to stay in America," Jeune recounted. "I wanted to go back to my country
"I saw, in America, the beautiful things, the nice roads," he continued. "I would see kids going to school... I pray American will not take America for granted."
As he saw all the United States has to offer, Jeune kept asking himself one question, "why not my country?"
"That's why I went back to Haiti," Jeune said. "I wanted to do something, to do something to help with the construction of my country."
He started working side-by-side with his father in ministry.
"I said 'education is one key. It's one of the keys that will help a country move forward,'" Jeune said. "The Bible says people will perish for a lack of knowledge."
In his native country, Jeune started a school, with 29 children initially attending nearly three decades ago.
"We started in a small room, 14 by 15 feet," he said. "It was small beginnings. Today, we have almost 1,000 children in that school."
In Haiti, Jeune said some schools operate only to turn a profit.
"My vision is to not make money, but to play a part in helping my country move forward," he said. "I'm doing what I'm doing with passion. I'm trying to bring the best to those kids.
"I believe that education is one key element, one key component that a nation needs for the nation to move forward."
Jeune also operates two orphanages in Haiti, one serving 23 children and the other 12. The orphanage with 23 kids is about to expand.
"We are also planning to bring some more children in this month," he said. "There has been some gang violence... their parents have died... We are trying to take in at least four or six children."
While the nation has seen a marked increase in violence since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti has a history of struggles dating back more than 200 years.
"Haiti is a country that has been having difficult moments from the beginning of the nation," Jeune explained. "Haiti, when we took our independence in 1804... other nations did not want to recognize Haiti's independence. That means we could not commerce with countries around the world."
Even the United States did not recognize Haiti's independence.
"There was slavery in the United States," Jeune explained. "They did not want their slaves to see that they can be free."
According to Jeune, Haiti was forced to pay France millions of dollars as a debt of independence. The New York Times estimated the amount paid at $560 million.
"Haiti spent almost 100 years paying that debt," Jeune explained. "As a newborn nation, Haiti spent all that time paying interest.
"All of these things crippled the economy of Haiti," he continued. "We didn't have money to start a good education system. We didn't have money to build hospitals, infrastructure."
On top of that, the nation has experienced decades of political instability, with the government constantly being overturned.
"All of that... caused Haiti to be in the situation where it is today," Jeune said. "There is violence inside of Haiti. There is division among the elite in Haiti... They do not want another group of people to come to the surface."
Jeune noted that it's been widely reported that current Prime Minister Ariel Henry is believed to have been involved in the assassination of Moise.
He also believes Henry is "conniving with the gangs."
"Gangs have occupied about 70% of the capital of Port-au-Prince," Jeune said. "When you go into the south part of Haiti, gangs occupy that passage.
"Thousands of people, thousands of people have been displaced because of gang violence," he continued. "People have been killed, people have been burned."
Jeune and his family have come chillingly close to the gang violence plaguing his homeland.
"I have been shot in Haiti," he said. "I'm still living with a bullet inside of me. Thank God with the fact that I'm still alive. The bullet got about one-quarter-inch from my aorta, and lodged into my spine. Thank God I was not paralyzed."
On one occasion, gangs stole $4,000 that Jeune was taking to a pastor's conference.
"My wife has been held at gunpoint," Jeune said. "(Gangs) stole my laptop, money, everything, watches. I thank God that I'm alive.
"Even though all of this happened to me in Haiti, I did not want to stop or discontinue what God has called me to do," he said. "The ministry is still going on. We still have the school. We still have the orphanage, even though the gangs are 12 minutes away from where we are."
Jeune noted that he has a strong team in place who are able to carry on his work, even as he's not able to be in Haiti.
"When I would go and do my travels... I would have a team, they would do the work together," he explained. "I have a good team for the school. I have a good team for the orphanage. I would have a good team for the church. Even when I was there on scene, I wasn't always preaching.
"It's something I would do all the time, try to train leaders."
Although his family has temporarily relocated to the United States, Jeune's heart is still in Haiti.
"I never, never, never had the desire to come here, to the United States, to stay," he said. "The kind of person that I am, and the way that God has made me... Whenever the situation is undesirable, my heart is 'how can I make it desirable?'"
Jeune hopes others are inspired when they hear all he's overcome in life, and the fact that he continues to serve God.
"I know what it means to go without food," he said. "I used to go to school without any shoes on... I would go to school and my mom would not have any money to buy bags to put our books (in)."
Among the life lessons he's learned, Jeune said the "ups" individuals receive should be passed along.
"I'm responsible to give what I didn't have to the next generation," he said.
For example, Jeune said as a child he drank water which was dirtied by animals.
"Today, I drill wells in (Haitian) communities," he said.
Jeune also believes it's important for everyone to recognize their self worth.
"People might think your country is filled with garbage, with mud," he said. "I always tell people I don't have the mind of mud... I'm a piece of gold. I'm precious. I'm important. Not because of what I've done, but because of my relationship with (God)."
While ministering in Florida, Jeune encountered a woman who appeared to have it all; she came from a strong family and had a well-paying job.
"One time, she came to me and said 'I want to thank you so much for what you have done,'" Jeune recalled. "She said 'you have impacted my life because I did not know I was valuable.'
"People, wherever they need encouragement, you never know. I continue to (offer encouragement) wherever I can."
While Haiti as a nation is struggling, and its citizens are experiencing challenging times, Jeune recognizes the spirit which exists among his countrymen and women.
"The people of Haiti, they are not hard to be satisfied," he said. "The people, they are joyful people."
Jeune believes those of influence from outside of Haiti must speak up, and denounce what's going on inside the country. He also believes Haiti needs leaders who are dedicated to the country, and not profiting from outside influences.
"I just pray that God will raise up some people outside of the country that say 'no, no longer. Haiti cannot continue to be the way it is. We have to do something. Haiti cannot continue to suffer.'"
Donations to support Jeune's ministry in Haiti can be contributed through Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, PA 17847. Donations should be specified for Benite Jeune, Haiti.
