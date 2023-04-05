Mifflinburg names ASPIRES award winners

Emma Martin and Tyson Derr

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Phillip Haggenstaller recently announced the March ASPIRES award winners.

This award, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, is given monthly to students in grades three through five who have shown such anti-bullying behaviors as positivity, responsibility, reliability, kindness to all, and displaying safe and successful choices. Each student recognized will receive a certificate and a cash award at the final school assembly in June.

