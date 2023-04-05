Mifflinburg names ASPIRES award winners

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Phillip Haggenstaller recently announced the March ASPIRES award winners.
This award, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, is given monthly to students in grades three through five who have shown such anti-bullying behaviors as positivity, responsibility, reliability, kindness to all, and displaying safe and successful choices. Each student recognized will receive a certificate and a cash award at the final school assembly in June.
Emma Martin, daughter of Jessica and Troy Martin, has been selected from fourth grade. Emma has two older sisters and a younger sister, and the family lives in Millmont. Emma’s favorite subject is math, and she sings with the school choir. When not in school, she enjoys activities at her church and family fun time. Emma would like to become a bee-keeper.
From fifth grade, Tyson Derr is being recognized. He is the son of Brett and Tracy Derr. Tyson has an older sister and the family lives in Mifflinburg. Tyson lists his math classes as his favorite, and he plays soccer outside of school. He envisions a career in acting, and has already participated in a musical performance.
For information on joining Kiwanis, call 570-966-0623.
