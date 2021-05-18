McEWENSVILLE — The director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library is preparing to hop on her scooter and traverse the area as part of an interactive summer reading program that will focus on tails, tales and trails.
“Tails and tales” is the theme of the annual reading program, which kicks off June 1.
Library Director JA Babay explained this year’s program will feature a variety of components.
As part of the program, Babay will be launching a weekly series titled “JA’s Tales and Trails Road Show,” which will be uploaded to the library’s Facebook page.
“I’m going to go around the area and explore people and places,” Babay said. “I’m going to go out on my scooter.”
While she’s not ready to list the locations she’ll be visiting, she noted they’ll be points of interest.
“People can send me a list of places I can go,” Babay said, adding that she welcomes suggestions.
She noted that she enjoys riding her scooter, and thought it would be perfect to incorporate into the series.
As part of “JA’s Tales and Trails Road Show,” Babay has created the “Flat JA.”
The flat images, of Babay riding her scooter, will be available at the library for patrons to pick up.
“I want people to take them and post photos on social media (of ‘Flat JA’ at various community locations),” Babay said.
She noted that people can even take “Flat JA” on vacations, and snap selfies with the image at various locations.
“I have never been to Disney,” Babay said. “I would like (‘Flat JA’) to go there.”
She’s also encouraging library patrons to mail the “Flat JAs” to various places around the world, and have friends and family members take photos of the image in various locations.
“I’m interested to see how far I will go,” Babay said, referring to the “Flat JAs.”
She’s also welcoming individuals to invite both the flat and real JA to visit their campfires. She’s willing to read a story around a campfire.
“JA’s Tales and Trails Road Show” is just one of several components to the library’s summer reading program.
Children and adults are able to keep a book log — available in paper form or online — to track how much they read throughout the summer.
“We ask that people try to read 15 minutes per day,” Babay said.
Those who fill out the logs — and have them checked by Babay — will be able to win a variety of prizes through monthly drawings which will be held June through August.
As part of the summer program, Babay said parents frequently request the library ask their children to keep a book log. Adults also enjoy logging their reading time.
“We have some really dedicated adult readers,” Babay said. “It’s an anonymously competitive competition.”
Book logs will be available at the library, or during Kids Cafe, being held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays throughout the summer in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Babay said she helps each year with the program, spearheaded through the Watsontown United Methodist Church.
This year, Babay said lunches will be distributed in a drive-thru format Mondays and Wednesdays.
Two lunches will be included in Monday’s package, with three on Wednesdays.
“Kids must be present to get lunch at Kids Cafe,” Babay explained. “It’s all homemade (food).”
In addition to being able to receive book logs at the library or Kids Cafe, monthly quest cards will be given out.
“These are bingo and to-do lists,” Babay explained.
Each card will feature challenges, primarily related to tails and tales, to complete. Tasks may include walking a dog or writing a kind note to someone.
The cards can be turned in for a chance to win prizes.
Madlib lists will also be distributed through the library and Kids Cafe. Each list will contain a series of questions to be answered and turned in to the library.
“I am quite the madlib writer,” Babay said, while explaining the project. “We are going to write tales together.”
Each week, Babay will pick one set of questions, and use the answers to craft her own story.
The tale she creates will be recorded each week, with assistance from local celebrity readers.
The celebrities, people who will be known by many across the community, will join Babay in the videos, which will be posted weekly to the library’s Facebook page.
