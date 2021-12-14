Man jailed after allegedly releasing pit bull on troopers

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man has been locked up in the Union County Jail on $150,000 bail after allegedly releasing "an aggressive pit bull" on troopers.
Jerry Proffitt, 59, was taken into custody following an alleged incident which occurred at 6:02 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, along River Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said they were called to check on the welfare of a 9 year old. Upon arrival, they learned Proffitt had allegedly strangled a 56-year-old New Columbia woman and struck her in the head.
When troopers attempted to make contact with Proffitt, he allegedly released "an aggressive pit bull" and yelled "sick 'em boy, go get 'em.'"
"The actor ran at troopers behind the dog, but was quickly taken into custody," troopers wrote, in a media release.
Proffitt was placed in a patrol vehicle until EMS could arrive on scene to conduct an evaluation.
"When EMS arrived, the actor kicked an EMT in the head," troopers wrote. "The actor was secured to a stretcher and placed in an ambulance."
He was arraigned before District Judge Lori Hackenberg on felony counts of strangulation, aggravated assault (three counts), and misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Jan. 4 before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg.
