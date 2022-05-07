MILTON — Fourth-grade students from Baugher and White Deer elementary schools participated in a belated Earth Day education event Friday, organized by the Milton High School FFA chapter.
Approximately 180 students, five classes of students from Baugher and two from White Deer, rotated between five stations inside and outside of Baugher Elementary throughout the course of the day, to learn about subjects like native plants and their pollinators, invasive species, tree planting, stream studies and soil profiles.
These workshops were taught by students from the FFA and speakers from groups like the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry and Penn State Extension.
At the stream studies station, students used testing kits to analyze water samples and measure qualities like turbidity and pH balance. In the soils activity, kids made "soil sundaes" with ice cream, crushed Oreos and gummy worms while learning about topics like soil profiles and structures.
Sam Hepler, vice president of the FFA, said one of the goals of the group was to help educate younger students about environmental and agricultural topics to get them interested at a young age.
"You want to explain at an early age about the issues facing our planet," she said. "There's a lot of things that need help and the sooner we let them know what's wrong the sooner we can help them think of answers."
"If kids didn't learn about the environment then we just wouldn't have people who care about it in the future," Helper continued.
"What kind of lesson plans, how do we keep kids more engaged, how do we change the way we teach schoolers and gear it more towards elementary school so that they can learn cool stuff about agriculture?" she asked, explaining the planning that went into the activities.
"When you teach younger kids you want to make sure you're using things kids are interested in," she said, and added that the soils station would probably be the most popular thanks to the ice cream.
David Bittner, who serves at the faculty advisor to the FFA chapter, said that fourth grade is the first year students are formally tested on science knowledge, so events like Earth Day are designed to provide extra learning opportunities for them.
At the tree planting station, where students learned how to plant white spruce tree seedlings, Gavin Crawford, 9, from Baugher Elementary, said he liked to participate in Earth Day because of the hands on activities it offered.
"Let's say for planting, if we learn about that, I like to do it," Crawford said. "Because you try it and make sure it's right."
Jack Gessner, 10, also from Baugher, echoed Crawford, adding, "I get to learn if I'm doing anything wrong, and if I am doing anything wrong that I can change it before it's too late."
Crawford said he hoped to plant the seedling he was given and watch its progression over the coming years.
