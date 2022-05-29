NEW COLUMBIA — A Lewisburg Women's Connection brunch will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Bonanza, New Columbia. Doors open at 9.
Keith Phelps will present "inspired floral designs." The guest speaker and vocalist will be Doris Otman, of Chambersburg. She will present "Riding Through Life with Laughter and Tears."
For more information, or to make a reservation to attend, contact Betty at blyler@dejazzd.com or Tracy at 570-742-8995.
