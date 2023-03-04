NEW BERLIN — A visit to a state park for some can be a relaxing couple of hours. But for a Union County couple, it became a quest.

Tom and Miriam Milbrand, who are both 76 and live in New Berlin started a quest in July 2020 — at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — to visit each of Pennsylvania's state parks.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.