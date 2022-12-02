LEWISBURG — Five years ago, two friends had a “crazy idea” to take their love of felines and open one of Pennsylvania’s first rural cat cafes.
The cafe was opened under the non-profit Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, an organization focused on helping cats in need. Through that organization, The Scratching Post Cat Cafe opened at 230 Market St. in Lewisburg, and has become a fixture for locals and visitors ever since.
To celebrate its five-year anniversary, the cafe will be hosting an open house from 5 to 9 tonight, as part of Lewisburg’s Late Shoppers Night.
“It is amazing to think it’s been five years,” Angela Brouse, co-founder of the cafe, said. “The outpouring of support from the community was incredible, right from the start. You can see that in the fact that the cafe is run completely through the work of volunteers who share a love of animals, want to see them be healthy and well, find them loving forever homes, and to help control the pet population through responsible spaying and neutering.”
“Most businesses don’t survive their first five years,” added Sarah Kline, cafe co-founder and Cherished Cat Rescue Alliance president and founder.
“The fact that we were able to do it as a non-profit, operated entirely by volunteers, during a pandemic, amazes me,” Kline continued. “We definitely had to work hard and come up with alternative plans these last few years, but we feel we’ve come out of this stronger and better than we were.”
Cherished Cats board member and volunteer at the Scratching Post Cat Cafe Arion Moser has been with the organization for the past four years.
“During the pandemic the Scratching Post had a cap of only five people at a time in the cafe, and they went by a reservation system to keep the numbers of people to a minimum,” Moser said.
Over the past five years, Cherished Cats has trained more than 100 volunteers each year. Thanks to its efforts, more than 1,800 cats have been saved from lives on their streets and have been adopted. Moser said, “Around 600 of those cats were adopted out from the cat cafe.”
“That’s the best part of this work, seeing the excitement and joy on their faces when a family adopts a cat, and knowing that the cat will now be well cared for and have a warm place to sleep,” said Kline. “All we wanted was to save cats from sleeping out in the cold. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come.”
“Cats are usually on average at the Scratching Post about a month before they are adopted out” Moser said.
There are some exceptions as some of the felines have been at the cafe since May. Moser also said prospective adopters are encouraged to adopt both cats if the felines have bonded. Currently, the cafe houses 14 cats that are up for adoption.
Additionally, Cherished Cats has a robust trap-neuter-release (TNR) program that works to humanely trap stray or feral cats and sterilize them to help control their population. Since its founding, Cherished Cats has helped to fund and TNR nearly 1,350 cats.
“Cherished Cats will train people in communities how to humanely trap feral cats and do fundraising to help pay for the trapping spaying and neutering,” Moser said.
“We just want to be able to keep going and keep saving lives,” said Kline. “Our hope is that five years from now our numbers will actually decrease, because that means we are making a dent in the overpopulation of cats and kittens in our community. They don’t have a voice, so we need to be their voice and keep advocating for them.”
Volunteering at the Scratching Post for the past two years, Kelly Harris said the highlight of her time at the cafe is sort of bitter-sweet for her.
“I fall in love with them and then I see them leave,” she said. “The highlight is that they do leave for their forever homes, and to see the number of how many cats leave for a good home is special.”
Moser said the biggest highlight of her time at the cafe came when a cat named Maria, who was adopted and returned twice through no fault of her own, found her former owner.
“We put an ad on social media and a woman saw Maria and insisted that was her cat which had been missing from her home for eight years,” said Moser.
Through pictures the woman had made a positive I.D. on Maria.
“When the woman came to the Scratching Post, Maria immediately warmed up to her.” Moser said, “There was a reason Maria had been returned twice and that was because she was supposed to go home.”
Sadly, Maria has since passed away in her sleep, at her original home.
“You don’t have to want to adopt a cat to visit the cat cafe,” Moser said. “Many Bucknell students come in all the time for a fix,” said Moser
She said the cafe is always looking for individuals to volunteer their time at the cat cafe.
“This place would not exist without the help of volunteers and we are always looking for volunteers,” Moser said.
If anyone is interested in volunteering, Moser suggests they go to the Cherished Cats website and click on The Scratching Post, and then again click on “volunteer” at the top of the webpage.
THe Cherished Cats website has an intake form where individuals can see a cat that is needed to be cared for.
“Our intake form is the pathway to having a cat rescued,” said Moser, adding that in on one weekend they received 25 requests to have cats placed into the program for adoption.
Many of the cats come from the homes of animal hoarders, strays on the street, and from elderly folks who have to go to a facility where cats aren’t allowed.
As far as the future of the cafe, Harris said the ultimate goal “would be to go out of business, to have all cats adopted out, but in reality it feels like we only make a dent as more cats come in.”
The Scratching Post Cat Cafe is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. An admission fee helps to pay rent and utilities. Visitors must be age 5 or older.
For more information on Cherished Cats or the Scratching Post, visit cherishedcats.org.
