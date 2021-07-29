LAURELTON — The Union County West End Fair Pageant will take place on the first day of the fair, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug 1, on the stage at the Lincoln Park fairgrounds, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton.
Contestants competing for the title of queen, 2021 Miss Union County, include Cady O’Neill and Paige Rhyne, both of Mifflinburg.
O’Neill, 16, daughter of Curt and Joleene O’Neill, is planning to join a program during her senior year of high school to earn college credits toward a nursing degree.
Rhyne, 18, daughter of Darren and Tammy Rhyne, is a senior at the Mifflinburg Area High School also with college plans that include a nursing degree.
Little Miss and Little Miss Runner-up, girls between ages 8 and age 11, include Brylee Hook, Claudia Martin, Emma Martin, Serena Martin, Willow Nogle, Kathryn Reber, Miley Reiff, Abbi Roupp, Ava Roupp, Payson Southers, Kirsten Stahl, Kylie Thorp and Kimber Woodling.
Delany Martin is the sole Tiny Tassel contestant for 2021, and is the daughter of Troy and Jessica Martin of Millmont. Martin is in grade 1 at Mifflinburg Elementary and is involved in cheerleading and a Harvest Kids Member.
Sarah Eichenlaub, Union County West End Fair Pageant chair, said the format would be a familiar one in 2021. Introductions will be followed by on-stage questions.
Queen and princess contestants also wrote essays titled “What My Fair Means to My Community.” Queen contestants will speak to the crowd on the topic of “Why You Should Come to My Fair.”
Dale Hauck, a Navy veteran, will return and provide music. Hauck and Darren Rhyne, an Air Force veteran, will escort the contestants on stage. Social distancing preempted the practice a year ago.
Eichenlaub led a meeting with contestants during set-up night at the fair, explaining a timeline for pageant day and where they could find information about judging. Rules and expectations, such as a modest dress code, were also reviewed for contestants.
Two reigning pageant winners were also there to take questions from this year’s contestants.
Queen Lauren Yost, a Delaware Valley University junior, said college classes only took up a couple of days per week during the school year. Staying home also allowed for fulfilling nearly all of the plans for the queen.
“Little kids always say, ‘There’s the queen! There’s the princess!’” Yost said. “It definitely takes some time getting used to everyone looking up to you and saying ‘queen’ and ‘princess.’”
Yost noted some of the events whiich were routine appearances in a normal year, such as the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Parade and the Christkindl Market, were canceled in 2020. Comepting online in the state pageant was also strange.
Princess Cassidy McClintock, said the experience of going to different events and meeting young children was a good one. Children’s Day at the fair, when many youngsters were photographed with royalty, was memorable.
McClintock, entering her junior year in high school, was too young to compete for 2021 queen. But she noted trying it would be considered in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.