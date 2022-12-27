Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley
• Damien S. Walter, 33, Northumberland, sentenced to one year probation after pleading guilty to use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lance R. Weller, 24, Mifflinburg, ordered to serve 10 days confinement and six years probation for intentional possession of a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David E. Hill II, 28, South Williamsport, six months probation for DUI.
• Mark Paul, 65, Sunbury, seven years probation for DUI controlled substance.
• Mark Paul, 65, Sunbury, six months probation DUI.
• Ralph A. Saez, 52, Beavertown, two years probation for pleading guilty to flight to avoid apprehension.
State Police at Milton Theft by deception
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Concetta Hilkert, 58, of Danville, reported being scammed out of $4,050 via PayPal.
The incident was reported at 8:04 p.m. Nov. 28 at 345 Oakgrove Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Faithanne Wodrig, 30, of Hughesville, reported the theft of a cellphone, valued at $500.
The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at 167886 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Union County Deed transfers
• ACLG Properties L.L.C., Andrew Chang, Laura Gecina to Kelly Township storm water management main
• Menno B. Hostetler, Dorothy J. Hostetler, to Robert E. Hill, property in Gregg Township, $1
• Denise L. Rood, Larue H. Day Jr. to Amy N. Peachy, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Anrew L. Plank, Kara M. Plank to Rosie Holdings L.L.C., property in New Berlin, $1
• Larry R. Stump, Celesta L. Stump, to Daniel Osgood, Amber Osgood, property in Limestone Township, $1
•Debra A. Roush Executrix, Kenneth E. Roush, Mary K. Bowersox Estate, to Linda R. Sterling, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Paul W. Brann, Carol A. Brann to Citizens Electric Company, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Hummel Investments L.L.C., Nathan C. Hummel, Trevor C. Hummel, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Joyce M. Campbell estate, Kathy L. Sprenkle Executrix, Sueann Steiner Executrix, Vonne V. Campbell, Benita N. Bower to Kathy L. Spenkle, Jeffery L. Sprenkle, property in East Buffalo Township, $9,000
• Joyce M. Campbell Estate, Kathy L. Sprenkle Executrix, Sueann Steiner Executrix, Vonne V. Campbell, Benita N. Bower, to Kathy L. Sprenkle, Jeffery L. Sprenkle, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Lamar O. Schlabach, Rosa J. Schlabach, to Javon L. Schlabach, Colleen R. Schlabach, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Caitlyn J. Spetzer, Caitlyn Morrill, Eric Morrill, to Brody Reibsome, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Robert L. Ulrich, Janet E. Ulrich, to Sarah Allred, Aaron Allred, property in Union Township, $1
• Bruno Kretzschmar, Erin A. Kretzschmar, to Bradley Miller, Jennifer R. Miller, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Christine M. Heim to Steven B. Rishel, Barbara A. Rishel, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Richard Scheib Executor, Mary F. Zeager Estate, to Kenneth E. Hassinger, Neil A. Courtney, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Stephen E. Heyman, Fay J. Heyman, to Stephanie E. Heyman, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Logan T. McKenzie, to Todd M. Keeley, Teresa M. Keely, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Carey S. Latsha, Kristy L. Latsha to Sterl F. Latsha, Carey S. Latsha, Kristy L. Latsha, property in Union Township, $1
• Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, Clifford L. Caris Trustee, Merlin J. Zimmerman Trustee, Charles R. Reedy Trustee, West Milton United Methodist Church to Elite Investment Holdings L.L.C., property in Kelly Township, $1
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giiuseppa Mazzamuto, to Robert S. James and Kristy A. James revocable Living Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Ruth A. Brouse to Ruth A. Brouse, Curtis F. Brouse, Sherry Y. Batman, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Glenn G. Miller to Glenn G. Miller Living Trust, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Cornelius Dev Corp. to Enviroserve Inc. Property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Kenneth R. Kauffman, Lea J. Kauffman to P.P.L. Electric Utilities Corp., property in Lewis Township, $1
• Ernest F. Snook Trustee, Marie M. Snook Irrevocable Trust, Marie M. Snook Trustee, Earnet F. Snook and Marie M. Snook Irrevocable Trust to P.P.L. Electric Utilities Corp., porperty in LImestone Township, $1
• John W. Packer, Barbra A. Packer to Tabitha R. Kline, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• 535 Inc., Five Thirty Five Inc., to 135 JPM Associates L.L.C., One Thirty five Associates L.L.C., property in Kelly Township, $1
• Jeffery J. Smith, Deborah L. Smith, to Ian D. Snyder, property in east Buffalo Township, $1
• Jenette L. Emery Executrix, Eva C. Berger Estate, to Aaron M. Sensenig, Annette R. Sensenig, property in Buffalo Township, $1
