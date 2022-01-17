Several inches of snow fell over the region Sunday night into Monday morning before switching to a mixed bag of wet precipitation Monday morning as temperatures rose above freezing.
The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect until noon today and rain and snow may continued to fall at times during the morning. Temperatures are expected to remain near steady around 36 degrees. Winds from the east are expected to be around 13 to 16 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Winds will increase later and shift southeast 7 to 14 mph to west in the afternoon. Gusts may reach 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The chance for snow showers persists into the overnight hours as temperatures will drop to around 24. West winds are expected to range 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 30 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 32. Winds will still be a factor before calm conditions return Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.