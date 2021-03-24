DANVILLE — A horse and two mules are now under the care of the Pennsylvania SPCA after being removed from an undisclosed Danville property.
According to a press release issued by the PSPCA, a search warrant was executed Tuesday, March 23, and the animals were removed over concerns for their welfare.
After receiving a complaint from a concerned citizen about equine animals having trouble walking due to severely overgrown hooves on a possibly abandoned property in Danville, the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team responded on Monday, March 22.
Upon arrival, the release said officers found the three equines "loose in an unfenced pasture."
The PSPCA said it confirmed one mule had "severely overgrown front hooves curling up to cause 'slipper foot.'" Another was also found to have overgrown hooves and hair loss. In addition, the PSPCA said open access shelter for the equines was "filthy with excrement piled in it."
Humane Law Enforcement Officers posted the property alerting the owners of the cruelty violations and need of veterinary care. By March 23, with no contact from the owners of the property in reference to the equines, the PSPCA obtained a search warrant.
The owners of the property, though not residing there, have been identified, the PSPCA said.
All three equines — which have been surrendered by the owners to the PSPCA — were transported to the PSPCA’s Danville Center, where they will be examined by equine veterinarians.
“This case is particularly sad as the animals in question have clearly been suffering from severe neglect over a significant period of time,” said Nicole Wilson, director of Humane Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the PSPCA. “We will do everything we can for these animals moving forward, and can only hope that it is not too late to provide them with happy and pain-free lives for the rest of their days.”
The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.
Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, should call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.
