District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Possession of contraband
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Fresh Meadows, N.Y., woman has been charged with possession of contraband following a traffic stop conducted at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 9 along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 214, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Xu Mei was found to be in possession of four vials of a white-powder substance. The powder was allegedly found to be Ketamine, which is a controlled substance.
State Police at Milton Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Bonnie Brown, 66, of Turbotville, reported the theft of a debit card and identification.
The theft was reported at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 13 along Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Danville man reported someone breaking into a garage and stealing two chainsaws, valued at $1,725.98.
The burglary was reported to have occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31 along Voris Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers reported charging Travis Chapin, 33, of Winfield, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:48 p.m. Jan. 30 at North Market and Vine streets, Selinsgrove.
Carrying concealed firearm
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Josiah Baity, 25, of Williamsport, has been charged after police said he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a handgun during a traffic stop conducted at 9:11 p.m. Feb. 1 at North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft of vehicle parts
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Heister House Millworks reported the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $900, from a 2002 Ford.
The theft was reported to have occurred between Jan. 13 and Feb. 9 along Troup Valley Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jacob Arndt, 19, of Selinsgrove, has been charged after allegedly stealing $160.94 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 960 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between Nov. 15 and Dec. 12.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Roseann Lombardo, 43, of Wantagh, N.Y., was charged after troopers said she attempted to steal multiple CBD products, valued at $32.44
The incident occurred at 11:58 p.m. Feb. 11 at Sheetz, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Forgery
PENN TOWNSHIP — Dollar General reported someone paying for $11 worth of merchandise with a counterfeit $100 bill.
The incident occurred at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at 945 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Bradley Brubaker, 47, of Richfield, reported the theft of a golf cart.
The theft was reported to have occurred between midnight Jan. 31 and midnight Feb. 1 at Sahde Mountain Golf Course, 291 Golf Course Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Roger Totton, 67, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said he engaged in a verbal argument over a parking spot with Vincenzo Picciurro, 61, of Selinsgrove.
The argument turned physical when troopers said Totton shoved Picciurro. The incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 11 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:13 a.m. Feb. 6 along Interstate 180, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Mazda driven by Melody Hayner, 62, of Northumberland, struck a deer which entered the roadway. A 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Kaitlyn Bittenbender, 23, of Montgomery, then struck the deer as well.
One-vehicle crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Montoursville man sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 9 along Wallis Run Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Donald Campbell went off the roadway and struck a concrete bridge barrier. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.