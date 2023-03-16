MIFFLINBURG — After a three-year hiatus, “a safe place” touted as an area for special children to learn and explore is once again in operation at the Mifflinburg YMCA.
Angela Haines, Mifflinburg YMCA director, said the idea of creating a room for special needs children came about approximately five years ago when a special education teacher suggested opening a sensory room at the YMCA.
Haines then contacted Bucknell’s Management 101 class, which researched what would be required to open the room. The class also raised $1,400 toward the project.
The room was open once a month until the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down in 2020.
The sensory room is once again open for business, with Wednesday marking the first time it was operational since the onset of the pandemic.
The room will be open from 6 to 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
“Our YMCA is the only one in this general area that hosts a sensory room, but I’m told both Milton and Lewisburg are looking to incorporate one at their facilities,” Haines said.
The sensory room is dimly lit as some special needs children are over stimulated with bright lights and noises.
A kinetic sand pit, a ball pit, a crawl through tunnel, a gadget wall, and so many other things to see, touch, and experience are incorporated into the room.
“With special needs children, some like to be moving, others like to be compressed or held closely for comfort, still others like bright and shiny lights, while others not so much,” Haines said. “The sensory room is a safe place for them to learn and explore. There are many different things to touch and elevate their senses.
“Everything here in the room is portable, in that we can set it up and take it down and store it,” she continued. “There’s not a whole lot of room here at the Mifflinburg Y, so we can tear this room down and put it away so that we have space for other activities.”
A group of students from the Danville Area School District visited the room Wednesday.
“This allows our friends a space where they can safely play and create,” said Danville group leader Sarah Mumper. “The room allows them to choose whatever they feel they need at that time.
“Their normal day isn’t always healthy for them and some develop anxiety due to everyday activity or lack thereof,” she continued. “They walk into this room and it’s like a spa for them or a cup of coffee for you and me. I expect these students to come here and leave feeling confident, included and accomplished.”
Haines noted the YMCA is more than just a gym.
“We offer a host of other activities and programs for just about everyone,” she said. “We have art workshops, blood pressure screenings, social events and exercise classes for older adults, plus there are a lot of exercise machines for anyone to benefit from.”
A Teen Leaders Club, for students in grades six through nine, meets Thursdays after school, at the YMCA.
“They... enjoy fun activities and host a service project once a month and help out here at the Y,” Haines said.
The YMCA’s STRIPE group is for students in grades three through five.
“That (group) focuses on character development, lessons on how to deliver a good handshake, setting goals, and nutrition,” Haines said. “The program runs for 10 weeks and at the end of the program the students get to run a 5K.”
On April 1, the Mifflinburg YMCA will be celebrating seven years in operation.
