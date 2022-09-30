Northumberland County Court Sentencings
• Shannon Parrish, 35, of White Deer, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, two days credit for time served, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• John D. Enck, 41, of Stevens, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Stephen Zaleskie, 56, of Shamokin, three days to six months in county jail, 10 days credit for time served, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Ryan Pancher, 43, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering.
• Michael Yost, 40, of Danville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass.
• Jared Michael White, 40, of Coal Township, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Robert Adams, 43, of Coal Township, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
State Police at Selinsgrove Drug possession
UNION TOWNSHIP — During a traffic stop, Joshua Fowler, 20, of Selinsgrove, was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 9:23 a.m. Sept. 21 at 2072 S. Market St., Union Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FREEBURG — The Freeburg Fire Company has reported the possible theft of gun raffle tickets, stubs and money.
The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at 17 E. Market St., Freeburg. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Derwin Seibel, 40, of Middleburg, reported that someone attempted to withdraw $2,000 from his account.
The incident was reported at noon Sept. 17 at 8197 Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Car vs. deer
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Lewisburg man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:36 a.m. Sept. 27 along Route 15 northbound, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Ryan Maxwell struck a deer as it entered the roadway.
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — PennDOT reported that $100 in damage was done to a stock pile building.
The incident occurred between 8 a.m. Sept. 20 and 8 a.m. Sept. 22 along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
