MILTON — With thick, black smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air, a Milton garage was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived on scene Monday afternoon.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the fire broke out just after 1 p.m. in a detached garage to the rear of 108 Locust St. The property is owned by Michelle and Billy Fisher.
“It was well involved when we got there,” Derr said, of the garage, which is considered a total loss.
He said a motorcycle which was parked inside of the garage, and a Ford F150 parked to the rear of it, also burned in the fire.
“There was another vehicle that the homeowners were able to move when they got home,” Derr noted.
He said the homeowners are insured.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is scheduled to investigate the scene on Tuesday. Derr said the fire is not considered suspicious.
The 9-1-1 center received multiple calls reporting the blaze just after it broke out, Derr said.
Firefighters were able to knock the fire down shortly after arriving on scene.
“Everything went well, there were no injuries,” Derr said.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company and White Deer Township responded to the scene, along with Milton police.
Portions of Locust and Upper Market streets were closed as responders battled the fire.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately 90 minutes.
