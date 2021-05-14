LEWISBURG — A new Lewisburg Area High School assistant principal will begin at the start of the new fiscal year.
District school directors approved a personnel report Thursday night which named Joshua Popowycz to the post effective Thursday, July 1. He will succeed Eric Wetzel, named earlier this year to start on the same date as principal of Linntown Intermediate School.
Popowycz, a graduate of Penn State University and Bloomsburg Universities, will be paid $85,000.
Other personnel moves included transferring Lindsey Brown from reading specialist to MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Support) Coordinator at Kelly Elementary School.
Volunteers for the 2020-21 school year were approved retroactively to May 1 and included Melissa Widerquist, Elizabeth Confer, Kortney McBryan, Brooke Persing, Monique Alexander, Meghan Dwyer, Terrence Shea, Adriane Rummel, Rachel Vaughn, Abby Gulden-Luthi and Tracy Billet
Participants in the Middle School Math counts program were honored, including Alexey Rosenberg, Julia Monaco, Ethan Pilling, Teddy Hohmuth, Lauren Peck, (faculty sponsor) and Nathan Ryan (team coach).
Technology Student Association (TSA) earned 10th place for video production in a state-wide contest and included Jevin Lauver, Tula Lock, Andrew Nicholls, Suzanne Vo and Sophia Zhu. Jeremy Lauver was their advisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.