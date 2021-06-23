Mike Fanto, owner of Tower Auto Sales on Freeport Road in Blawnox, used to buy 20 to 25 pre-owned cars online in an hour and a half. Now, he spends about seven hours on the computer just buying two or three.
It’s not much different for new car dealers these days either, experts say.
A disruption in the supply of computer chips used to build new vehicles has cascaded into slowing supplies of new cars and, in turn, increasing demand for used cars. Lots along McKnight Road in Ross that were once packed with new cars have emptied out, with a few vehicles here and there.
Pittsburgh dealers — like those across the country — have been dodging and weaving for most of the pandemic, trying to stay in business until things sort out again, even as car manufacturers work to speed up supply with everything from simpler car designs to tinkering with their supply chains.
For customers, dealers say navigating this market could be tough, too.
Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights for automotive information, said the car industry has faced ongoing obstacles since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that closed many plants. Initially, Mr. Drury said, manufacturers did not anticipate the high demand for cars once factories opened up and could not produce enough.
“When you can’t even make enough new cars to keep up with the demand, people resort to used cars,” he said.
According to Cox Automotive, Kelley Blue Book’s parent company, the industry entered June with a historically low amount of inventory of new cars. The number of units currently sits at 1.78 million at the end of May, 43% lower than 2020, at an average listing price of about $40,500.
Computer chip technology is used in newer vehicles to perform vital functions like reading the amount of pressure on the gas pedal, navigation displays, backup cameras, anti-lock and emergency brakes, and more. When chips are not available, finished cars sit idle.
“The chips are needed to do the processing component,” Mr. Drury said. “It’s so crucial to many parts, and there’s different ones for different functions.”
Because 80% of chips are produced outside the U.S., Mr. Drury said, the pandemic hit the supply chain hard. In addition, experts say weather and environmental issues have also been factors. Chips made in Taiwan, for example, were affected due to a recent drought. In Texas, chip manufacturing was affected by this year’s winter storm. A fire at a chip factory in Naka, Japan, in March added more stress to the industry.
“Something so small — but so crucial — can disrupt the industry,” Mr. Drury said. “Now, we’re finally seeing the repercussions. … It’s highlighting that, yes, we live in a global economy, but at the same time, when something gets disrupted in any way, shape or form, this is that trickle-down effect.”
It may not help, he said, that automotive chips are low on the priority list because cellphones and computers also rely on chips. Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor of Kelley Blue Book, said that’s due in part to the relative simplicity of car chips compared to computer or phone chips. As a result, there are lower profit margins on car chips.
The shortage has been such a problem that manufacturers are starting to remove certain features, like switching digital displays back to physical dials, in order to reconfigure cars to use fewer chips and, hopefully, get the vehicles out of factories.
“You’re seeing manufacturers being a little bit more selective on the types of features they’re going to offer,” Mr. DeLorenzo said. “I think [what has] really been a major change to vehicles, just in the last five years, is the level of electronic sophistication on them.”
Industry changes
The people on the frontline of the industry — in the new car showrooms and the used car lots — are watching to see when things might turn around.
Guy Dearhart, co-owner of Southside Motors on East Carson Street on the South Side, can tell you there are factories being built in the United States to produce chips.
“That could take until 2023 to get that rolling,” he said. “It’s a trickle-down effect. If they can’t get the new cars on the lot, people still need vehicles, so they’re going out and buying used vehicles.”
Rental agencies, Mr. DeLorenzo said, are also turning to used cars after dumping their fleets last year.
The impact on the car sales market is seen in both supply and prices.
“It’s just filling so many people into the same pool of where they can acquire transportation, and it’s just ratcheting up prices everywhere,” Mr. Drury said. “On new cars, people are paying MSRP or even above, which is unheard of. This is for normal vehicles. These aren’t Ferraris or specialty cars.”
Usually, customers pay in between MSRP, or manufacturer’s suggested retail price, and what the dealer is paying for the car, Mr. DeLorenzo said
According to data from Edmunds, a car appraisal and search service, the dollar amount in discounts had been following the paths of average MSRP and new transaction prices but took a steep decline beginning in January. As of May, the average discount amount was only $798; in the past, it had been upward of $2,000.
Declining inventory
For Mr. Dearhart, business has been up and down, and he’s finding it harder to purchase vehicles at auctions. The ones being auctioned, he said, are overpriced.
He said he usually has 70-80 cars available for sale at a time. Now, due to shortages and imbalanced supply and demand, he has about half of his normal inventory.
“It makes it harder to sell a car,” he said. “When a customer comes in and you tell them the price, and they look at you like you’re crazy, … it’s really affecting my business.”
Used cars that would normally go for $7,000 have jumped to around $9,000, he said.
Mr. DeLorenzo said in some categories, prices are up as much as 30% compared to last year’s numbers. For “hot” styles, such as pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and Jeeps, customers are paying at or above sticker price.
Mr. Drury expects it will eventually hit a breaking point.
“As desperate as people are, they’re also — at some point — going to become very price-sensitive,” he said. “They’re going to get sticker shock, … but when you talk about something that’s getting a lot older — 7-, 10-, 13-year-old cars and some of the prices that we’re seeing — … they’ll say, ‘No, I just cannot spend money on that vehicle.’ ”
Mr. Fanto at Tower Auto usually only accepts 2018 models and newer but has been taking in cars as old as 2006.
“If they can’t turn their leases in for new cars or they don’t trade them in for new cars, then I can’t get my hands on them — being a pre-owned dealer,” he said.
Typically, he said he has about 80 cars in his inventory. Now, he is down to 10.
“Cars are doing more money at the auctions, wholesale, than I can sell them for retail,” he said.
Mr. Fanto said he is also trying to buy cars off the street to get people out of leases and loans by reaching out online or advertising on his radio show.
“You just have to roll with it and do the best you can,” he said.
Mr. Dearhart said he has had to change his entire marketing strategy due to the pandemic. He started his rent-to-own program to avoid high prices of vehicles at auctions and to continue to serve his customers. Banks are not financing the overpriced cars, he said.
“There’s no credit checks, no income verifications,” he said, “The people come in, and I basically finance the vehicle myself.”
Consumer’s advantage?
Consumers with desirable cars hold power in the market right now.
For people who have multiple cars, Mr. Drury suggests selling a newer model will offer more money than it ever has before.
“If you have a vehicle currently, you’re actually in a position of power, and that you can now shop your vehicle the other way around,” Mr. Drury said.
“Now, you actually hold something very desirable that every dealer is going to want, as long as it’s something somewhat drivable.”
Mr. DeLorenzo argues it’s a zero-sum game.
“You’ll be able to get more for your vehicle, but you’re gonna pay more for whatever you replace it with,” he said. “The one thing is, if you do have an extra car that you’re not using, now’s the time to sell it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.