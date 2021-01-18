HARRISBURG - The state reported 360 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days in six area counties. New deaths over that period of time rose by 12.
Confirmed new cases rose by 92 in Montour County, 79 in Northumberland County, 74 in Union County, 65 in Columbia County, 31 in Snyder County and 19 in Union County.
Four new deaths were reported in Lycoming County, three in Union County, two in Columbia County and one each in Northumberland, Montour and Snyder counties.
There were 4,045 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, in addition to 6,023 new cases reported Sunday for a two-day total of 10,068 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 771,845 since March.
There are 4,614 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 945 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, state officials noted.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7%.
There were 122 new deaths reported Saturday and 80 new deaths reported Sunday for
a total of 19,390 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.