BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has announced the arrival of its 11th annual Covered bridge puzzle.
The newest limited-edition puzzle depicts a spring scene at the Wanich Bridge in Columbia County. While a majority were pre-ordered, limited quantities of puzzles still remain available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Puzzles may be purchased between 8:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. at the Visitors Bureau Welcome Center, 121 Papermill Road in Bloomsburg.
Puzzles are also available to be shipped anywhere in the continental United States for an additional shipping charge. Mail orders may be placed by calling the Welcome Center at 570-784-8279.
The puzzle photo was taken by Margie Hunsinger. The Wanich Bridge is located on Little Fishing Creek, between Hemlock and Mount Pleasant townships. It is north of Fernville and Bloomsburg on Township Route 493, off Pennsylvania Route 42. George Russell built the bridge in 1844 at a cost of $500. It was named for John Wanich, a farmer who resided nearby. The Wanich Bridge is the oldest in Columbia County.
