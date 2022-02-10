LEWISBURG — The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Wojciech Rodek serves as principal conductor and Tomasz Ritter will be featured as a piano soloist.
Seating for the spring 2022 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required.
The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in December 1944, but its beginnings go back to numerous chamber and solo concerts given by musicians who, after World War II, established ties within Poland. The repertoire and artistic considerations as well as the joy of making music together led to a premiere chamber music concert Feb. 10, 1945. This concert provided the momentum for an orchestra and a classical music gala May 18 of the same year — the first symphony concert in post-war Poland.
Since then, the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has gone on many concert tours.
More recent performances in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine were acclaimed both by the critics and the public. The orchestra has participated in numerous international festivals and Franco Ferrara Conductors' Seminar in Siena, Italy.
The group is the largest music institution in eastern Poland. It is enjoyed not only by local music lovers, but also by cosmopolitan Polish and international patrons alike. The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra offers symphony concerts, recitals, and organ and chamber music soirées, performed by the most prominent Polish musicians and internationally acclaimed artists.
While at the Weis Center, the orchestra will perform Brahms: Variations on a Theme of Haydn, Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 and Beethoven: Symphony No 5.
Rodek was born in 1977 in Brzeg, Poland, birthplace of legendary conductor, Kurt Masur. Rodek is one of the most prominent conductors of his generation.
Ritter became the first prize winner of the First International Chopin Competition on Period Instruments in September 2018 in Warsaw. In 2011 he won the Ninth International Competition of Young Pianists "Arthur Rubinstein in memoriam" in Bydgoszcz, also receiving the Prize of Aniela Młynarska-Rubinstein and Ruby Pin of Arthur Rubinstein for artistic personality. He is also a prize winner of many other competitions.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $28 for seniors 62 and up, $25 for youth 18 and under, $25 for Bucknell employees, $10 for Bucknell students and $25 for Non-Bucknell students (limit two).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.