I like tools and gadgets. Paul kept all his tools at precisely the correct place, he kept his tools in shape too. I still keep some of them in the correct place, but if I think I will use it the next day, I just leave it on the workbench. I have left all his “toolbox” tools in his toolbox, although I keep the lid up so I can quickly get to the open tray for drill bits and the screw bits. I can’t tell you what is under that tray.
I have a small soldering iron, but I think I need a different kind of flux, because it didn’t hold my “fix-it.” That gadget I put back in its original case for future reference. I have a few other hand tools which are back in their original cases.
The vice is properly installed at precisely the perfect place because Paul placed it there, and I use it often. I have a stash of items needing repaired. They are lying on the work bench waiting.
Almost every day I use one or more: pliers, hammers, electric stapler, screw drivers, glue, measuring tools, square, nail puller, loppers, various snipping and cutting tools, circular and jigsaw, wrenches, various kinds of tape and cord. Also screwdrivers, hand saws, clamps, screws, bolts, nails, screw eyes, air compressor, power washer, etc.
I won’t bore you with the gardening and yard tools though it may surprise you that I use an ax, a sledge hammer, a pick or digging iron. That is what we called it in my childhood; recently I heard it has several other names. I wrote recently that I use a chain saw.
Someone asked recently how I decided which screwdriver, wrench, or hammer to use. I said my tools are very unique. I go to the tool drawers and say, “I need a screwdriver which I can use inside a 12-inch drawer to replace a broken drawer pull. The screws are small, but the heads are large enough to keep it from going through the hole that is already there.”
At that time, there are already nine screwdrivers volunteering from which to choose. “I apologize to you, my dear Phillips-head drivers who kindly volunteered, the screws have only slots, so I can use only flat-heads.” There is a minor grumbling as the Phillip-heads lie down to be ready for the next job. There we are with five slotted screwdrivers still standing.
I say to the very large, very long screwdriver, “I can’t use you again this time. Perhaps sometime soon.” This is both sad and frustrating. He is the one who volunteers every time, and also the one which is used the least. He keeps trying. “Take me along anyway, you never know where my strong arm and great distance can do the job no one else can do.”
“I know you are too large to fit the space.” In a really grumpy voice, he says, “Everybody says I am too big. What do you people have against ‘large?’ Take me along or the rest of my class will make fun of me.”
One in the class squeaks, “Please take him along, you could use him as a fly swatter or a fan.” So I take him along. There are five still standing, waiting to be chosen. I choose two and merrily go my way to repair the dresser pull. I have ready tool volunteers for any job.
Using the right tool for a job is important. It is said that men must have the right tool, women can fix anything with household items. For instance, think about your table knife, now THERE is a handy screwdriver.
You have doubtless heard, “Take care of your tools and they will take care of you.” Yes the right tool, helps attain the right results.
What does the Bible say about the right tools?
The most valuable tool for a child of God is the Bible. We can apply God’s Word to our lives like a training manual. It provides guidance for every purpose. Joshua 1:8 says, “Do not let this book of the law (scriptures) depart from your mouth; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”
You are a tool in God’s hands. We can serve Him and serve others. (Matthew 25:40) We can be used to show God’s love to the world. (John 13:35) Our gifts and talents are given by God and can be used by God. Let Him use us for his glory!
The Bible applies to every area of your life. It is the tool we must not forget to take with use every day.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.