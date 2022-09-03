I like tools and gadgets. Paul kept all his tools at precisely the correct place, he kept his tools in shape too. I still keep some of them in the correct place, but if I think I will use it the next day, I just leave it on the workbench. I have left all his “toolbox” tools in his toolbox, although I keep the lid up so I can quickly get to the open tray for drill bits and the screw bits. I can’t tell you what is under that tray.

I have a small soldering iron, but I think I need a different kind of flux, because it didn’t hold my “fix-it.” That gadget I put back in its original case for future reference. I have a few other hand tools which are back in their original cases.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.