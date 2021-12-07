LEWISBURG — Directors selected a new president at the Monday night reorganization meeting of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) board.
Dr. Virginia Zimmerman was named board president by a 6-3 vote in the first action taken by the panel which included three newly sworn-in members.
President Jordan Fetzer, who helped distribute certificates to sports team members at the top of the meeting, asked to address the board before the vote along with Zimmerman. He cited recent board practices which have given candidates for board president the chance to do so.
Fezter stressed that the board faced uncertainty in the face of the continuing coronavirus practices, personnel issues and legal matters. He defended a vote in favor of universal masking as the means to keep students safe and minimize disruption of quarantine. Fetzer challenged board members who ran on a platform of non-partisianship to follow through with their pledge.
Zimmerman also spoke to fellow directors and cited experience in being “fair and reasonable, non-partisian and able to listen to comments.” In four years on the board, Zimmerman cited contributions to committees on policy, wellness and education. Public education, she noted, was an important component to a healthy democracy.
The vote saw new board members Kristin Kraus, Heather Haynos and Jaime Lyons join existing members Maryann Stanton, Dr. Erin Jablonski and Zimmerman in favor of the challenger. Cory Heath, Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Fetzer voted for the incumbent board president. Unizicker-Fassero presided over the reorganization meeting.
Heath was later retained as board vice president without a challenger or dissenting vote and offered support for Zimmerman. Fetzer was named primary representative to SUN Area Technical Institute where he had been serving as alternate.
Elsewhere, members of fall athletic teams received applause and certificates. Among them, the state champion boys cross country team, state runner-up boys soccer team, the girls cross country and golf teams.
A “poetry path,” suggested by a reading specialist at a previous meeting, was also approved for Linntown Intermediate School.
