Fire department treasurer accused of stealing $351K
BY KEVIN MERTZ THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

NEW COLUMBIA — The treasurer of the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of $351,978 from the department.

Leann Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, has been charged with theft by failure to make required deposit of funds.

