Fire department treasurer accused of stealing $351K

NEW COLUMBIA — The treasurer of the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department has been charged in connection with the alleged theft of $351,978 from the department.
Leann Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, has been charged with theft by failure to make required deposit of funds.
According to a release issued by Pennsylvania State Police, the thefts occurred between December 2018 and July.
On July 25, troopers said department members reported the unauthorized use of $197,000 in fire department funds.
"Fire department personnel identified the loss of funds after inquiring from the bank they use as to the amount of funds available to purchase a new rescue apparatus," Trooper Troy Croak wrote, in a release. "Fire department personnel reviewed bank statements dating back to December of 2018 and identified transactions that appeared to be unauthorized."
Croak said Fisher was removed from her position as treasurer as department officials conducted an investigation.
"It is alleged Leann Fisher is responsible of the loss of funds totaling approximately $351,978 for the reported time span," Croak wrote. "Leann Fisher has been cooperating with this investigation and has indicated an intent to pay full restitution to the victim."
Fisher was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 13 before Mensch.
