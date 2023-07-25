Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Daniel Joshua Baker, 44, of Turbotville, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Tyler Adams, 24, of Sunbury, one-year probation, costs of prosecution for possessing a controlled substance; five years probation, costs of prosecution for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Anthony Brandon, 37, of Kulpmont, one to three years in state prison, 36 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
• Lyndsay Gray, 40, of Shamokin, time served to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving, disregard traffic lane, duties at stop sign, signal lights, driving at safe speed and fail to use safety belt have been filed against Jeffrey Long Jr., 44, of Turbot Avenue, Watsontown, as the result of a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:01 p.m. May 29 at Old Route 15 and New Columbia roads, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Long exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .297%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Aug. 15.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Wesley Olivero, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked and obscured plate.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:42 a.m. June 25 along Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 210, White Deer Township, Union County.
During a traffic stop, Olivero was allegedly found in possession of 136 grams of marijuana, a THC vape pen and two scales.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 19.
State Police at Milton DUI
MILTON — Troopers reported charging Janelle Watkins, 37, of Milton, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:54 a.m. July 8 at South Front and Broadway streets, Milton.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 9:26 a.m. July 18 at Furnace and New Berlin Mountain roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Raymond Stokes, 51, of Boalsburg, ran a stop sign and struck a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by William Page, 73, of Lewistown.
Page was transported to the hospital for treatment of a possible injury. Stokes was cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Heathery Wiley, 42, of Milton, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 7:48 a.m. July 23 at 779 Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2015 GM Terrain driven by Wiley struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 11:17 p.m. July 20 along Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2012 Mini Cooper driven by Duncan Bender, 20, of Watsontown, struck a tree, which fell into the roadway.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Terry W. Tanner Jr., 34, New Columbia, to Katrina M. Rote, 32, New Columbia.
• Elvia E. Cruz Vasquez, 38, Northumberland, to Alex E. Alfaro Diaz, 28, Northumberland.
• Christopher P. Gabel, 32, Paxinos, to Alexandrea B. Condou, 34, Mifflinburg.
• Dakota L. Taylor, 36, New Columbia, to Judy Smith, 42, New Columbia.
• Linford M. Ruth, 23, Lewisburg, to Connie J. Keener, 24, Danville.
• Morgan R. Costello, 28, Lewisburg, to Dillion R. Durinick, 31, Lewisburg.
• Derian P. Trego, 26, Mifflinburg, to Katie M. Heimbach, 26, Mifflinburg.
• Neal B. Kimble, 40, Lewisburg, to Leidy V. Calero, 37, Lewisburg.
• Spencer M. Funk, 25, Chambersburg, to Jessenia C. Croutch, 21, Lewisburg.
• Forrest S. Aeppli Sr., 70, New Columbia, to Donna R. Pauling, 68, Northumberland.
• Jared T. Logan, 26, Selinsgrove, to Kali E. Lincicome, 27, Selinsgrove.
• Sherman L. Lloyd III, 49, Lewisburg, to Maurica L. Fordyce, 43, Lewisburg.
• Aaron C. Trate, 30, Lewisburg, to Jessica M. Joseph, 30, Lewisburg.
• Ashley M. Kessler, 38, Milton to Christopher W. Walter, 34, Montandon.
• Hayley R. Beck, 25, Davenport, FL, to Daniel P. Moton, 25, Davenport, FL.
• Dale G. Cuer, 59, Milton, to Nicole L. Page, 48, Perry, N.Y.
• Eric J. Day, 47, Mifflinburg, to Lisa A. Griggs, 44, Mifflinburg.
• Shawn B. Zimmerman, 21, Lewisburg, to Regina M. Weaver, 20, Lewisburg.
• Greta M. Benfer, 57, Mifflinburg, to Wayne A. Matthews Sr., 64, Mifflinburg.
• Stacy J. White, 47, Lewisburg, to Gary L. Hoffa, 40, Lewisburg.
• Hafsa Jaleela Bint Abdullah Muhammad, 27, Milton, to Kyle M Chilton, 31, Philadelphia.
• Megan L. Hackenberg, 34, New Berlin, to Michael A. Schneck, 40, New Berlin.
• Dessa A. Hopkins, 25, New Columbia, to Dillion E. Lilley, 24, New Columbia.
• Abigail M. L. Carney, 22, Lewisburg, to Joshua S. Bedi, 22, Lewisburg.
• Zoe A. Paul, 20, Milton, to Emilson Edwardo Ortes Fuentes, 21, Milton.
• Dylan J. Williams, 25, Milton, to Allyson J. Kibler, 24, New Columbia.
Divorces
• Kerry Ann Colville-Wood — Alan Wood, married 3 years.
Deed Transfers
• Fredrick C. Dale, Linda J. Dale, to Cooper B. Wagner, Alan C. Wagner, Karen G. Wagner, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sabra L. Karr, to Edward M. Glanfield, Haley E. Kragness, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Michael E. Meslener, Connie E. Meslener, to Andrew Hans, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jessica L. Troup, Michael K. Troup, to Jessica L. Troup, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eleanor P. Gold, to Darvin Lynn Sauder, Paul H. Sauder, Eunice H. Sauder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Briggon D. Bobb, Jill Bobb, to Joseph S. Frey, property in Union Township, $1.
• Robert F. Albin, Mary Jane Albin, to Mark D. Spiro, Tracie E. Durden, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Janet McEdwards Cogley, Janet M. Rider, to Robert M. Melnick, Janice J. Melnick, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Robert J. Brosious, Carole A. Brosious, to DKS Holdings L.L.C., property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Gregory M. Bullock, Allison P. Bullock, Kevin C. Bullock, Samantha R. Bullock, to Fredrick C. Minchhoff, Barbara J. Minchhoff, Benjamin D. Minchhoff, Patricia J. Weaver, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Haillye R. Kuhn, Haillye R. Hughes, Corey A. Hughes, to John I. Wengerd, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard L. Boop Trustee, Cathy A. Landis Trustee, Maynard C. and Vivien R. Boop Living Trust, Maynard C. Boop Living Trust, Vivien R. Boop Living Trust, to Brian L. Zimmerman, Kaitlyn S. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Leighton T. Lutze, Ashley C. Lutze, to David W. Ferrone, Celia K. Prince, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Gregory G. Harvey, Marie A. Harvey, to Troy E. Gaugler, Barbara K. Gaugler, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Dorothy Marie Roan, to Michael W. Roan, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Benjamin J. Foust, Janelle L. Foust, Janelle L. Risser, to Susan D. Beamer, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Mark H. Swarey, Barbara S. Swarey, to Michael L. Swarey, Laura J. Swarey, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert C. Musser Trustee, William S. Musser Trustee, Steven L. Musser Trustee, Thomas A. Musser Trustee, William T. and Ethel F. Musser Living Trust, William T. Musser Living Trust, Ethel F. Musser Living Trust, to Thomas A. Musser, Jeanette L. Musser, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Bonnie S. Best, to Thomas Stevens, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Evan Mitchell Peck, Lauren Kemp Peck, to Jack Wayne Emery Jr., Lisa M. Emery, property in East Buffalo Township, $391,000.
• Angela Thompson, Robert Reich, to Angela Thompson, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert C. White, Brenda A. White, to James S. Stahl Jr., Lindsay A. Stahl, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
