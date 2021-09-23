LEWISBURG — Piglet, an emotional support duck, was showcased at the Milton Harvest Festival Parade thanks to a complex collaborative effort.
Angela Russo, a Riverview Manor medication technician, said the idea was started when Donna “Big Momma” Devine planned a float for Piglet and to commemorate the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Piglet is absolutely amazing,” Russo said. “(Devine) has had him for four years and she is absolutely amazing.”
Russo’s Jeep followed the float with Devine, Piglet and a miniature rendition of the World Trade Center. The “twin towers” fell as the result of the horrific events of that day.
“(Devine) picked 9-11 because a lot of service members and families involved in 9-11 have a lot of (post traumatic stress disorder),” Russo said. “That’s what Piglet does. Piglet goes in and helps these people.”
Russo said residents of Riverview, a Lewisburg-area assisted living facility, decorated her Jeep with photos relevant to the Sept. 11, 2001 theme.
She said Riverview Manor residents thoroughly enjoyed and supported the effort. Among them, Rod Snyder, a Purple Heart recipient who built an airplane mobile. Florence Hassinger, Mary Berlin and Lois Herbster were also among the residents who helped.
“This parade was amazing,” Russo added. “We had patriotic music playing out of the Jeep. As we were coming down people were standing and clapping. The Star Spangled Banner was playing and there were times I was crying.”
Russo concluded watching veterans saluting along with other men, women or children with the hands on their hearts was a much-needed sight to see. Russo’s nickname for Devine was because “Big Momma” was almost like a mom to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.