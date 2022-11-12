MILTON — Thankfulness and patriotism were evident Friday at the Milton Middle School as students and staff joined together to recognize those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Veterans from across the community turned out for a luncheon, held in the gymnasium and featuring remarks by students and staff members.
"This is mainly focused on sitting down with the community veterans, relatives, friends and having great conversations, thanking them for their service, honoring them and just making this day a special day for our community." said enrichment teacher, librarian and media specialist Natalie Myers-Easton.
"This has grown over the past several years," said Milton Area Middle School principal Greg Scoggins, who is also a veteran.
"Because of the veterans in their lives, we've always had faculty, staff and students pay particularly close attention to this occasion," Scoggins said. "The idea kind of organically grew and over the past several years its really grown into what we have today where we're inviting our local heroes in to share a meal with our students. Bringing that veteran presence from the community gives us a chance to honor them, but also to really give our kids a chance to educate themselves on what makes this country great. That's what it's turned into and we're really blessed."
Scoggins served in the Navy.
"For me, I'm the principal of the middle school and I'm also a veteran," he said. "I love the chance to bring those two worlds together and not only honor those who served, but also educate the young to let them know we live in a great country and here's why. It's one of the highlights of my year as a professional. Just to see the magic happen in this room is amazing for our kids and the stories they'll walk away learning, that's what it's all about."
Scoggins said the school has been holding the Veterans Day event for about nine years.
During the event, speeches were given by Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart, Matthew Edinger, Scoggins, freshman Aaron Parker, senior Ethan Minium and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108). The Star Spangled Banner was sung by junior Ely Reitz and senior Chloe Russell.
According to Myers-Easton, organizing the Veterans Day luncheon was a team effort. Those who assisted included Scoggins, Matthew Edinger, Ame Reynolds, Ellen Stauffer, Cathy Toland, Jennifer Bergey, Desmond Shaffer, Deb Warren, Pam Bailey, Norm Jones, Bickhart, Jennifer McElwee, Myers-Easton and Ryan Edinger.
Several other groups were involved as well, including the Where You Belong group, student council, high school and middle school enrichment students, middle school band, high school chorus and Scouts BSA Troops 600 and 605.
Students in the middle school and high school were also heavily involved in helping out for the event. They welcomed veterans at the door, offered to eat with them, served veterans food, helped with setting up and helped with breaking down.
"As educators we try to take a moment to make sure there's a lesson in there along the way," said Scoggins. "For example, in the middle of our room we have a table setting for the POWs and MIAs that can't be here. That is a norm for Veterans Day luncheons. We took an opportunity to make sure that the students understand the why behind that and the people that are involved in that process, so there's an education piece that is very important to us."
The middle school students also made cards, letters and posters for the veterans. Additionally, students made baskets for the veterans of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who could not attend.
Military memorabilia was also provided by John Bower.
Bower was also sharing the story of Horace Middleton, a World War II U.S. Army private from Northumberland who was killed in action July 12, 1944. Middleton's remains were unidentified until DNA testing was conducted in 2019.
The remains are still in Hawaii. However, Bower said its planned that at some point in the future the remains will be brought back to the United States, for burial in Milton.
Those who attended the luncheon were thankful it was held.
"I'm proud," said World War II Navy veteran William D. Barnett. "You get a lot of recognition and I'm proud to say I'm still getting around at 99 years old."
