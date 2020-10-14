MILTON — The number of residents listed as living at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center continues to grow following the center's August COVID-19 outbreak.
According to statistics released Wednesday afternoon by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), the facility now has 67 residents, an increase of three over the previous week.
With a capacity of 138, many of the residents were moved to other facilities due to the outbreak. Two weeks ago, the center was listed as having 57 residents.
The facility's other numbers remain level with the previous weeks, with 106 resident cases of COVID-19 listed as being confirmed since the start of the outbreak.
In addition, the DOH lists 56 staff members as having contracted COVID-19 since the onset of the outbreak.
Thirty-five residents of the Milton center are listed as having died after contracting COVID-19.
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, the COVID-19 numbers at Mountain View Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township continue to grow.
According to the DOH, the facility has confirmed 176 resident cases, an increase of 46 over the previous week. In addition, 43 deaths are now listed, an increase of 27 over the previous week.
Eighty-four staff cases are listed at Mountain View Manor, an increase of 34 over the previous week.
In Union County, RiverWoods is listed as having one to four redacted COVID-19 cases among staff members, and no cases among residents.
In Lycoming County, Muncy Place is also listed as having one to four redacted COVID-19 cases among staff members, and no cases among residents.
However, UPMC issued a Sept. 30 statement which said 20 residents tested positive, with two deaths. UPMC also said 14 employees of the facility tested positive for the virus.
