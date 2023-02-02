Lycoming College receives $10,000

From left, Tracie Witter, PPL; Mel Zimmerman, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Lycoming College, Leslie Rieck, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, Lycoming College; Daisey Leblanc ’24, biology major and German minor, Lycoming College; and Allison Butler, biology major with secondary education certification, Lycoming College.

 PROVIDED BY AMY CHANDLER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College has received $10,000 from PPL to support high school-level educational programming at the Waterdale Environmental Center (WEEC), a joint effort between Lycoming College’s Clean Water Institute (CWI) and the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority (WMWA).

The gift has been made through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC), of which the WEEC is a qualifying program. The EITC program offers businesses a credit to lower their tax liability through donations to educational enrichment initiatives such as the WEEC.

