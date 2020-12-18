Police identify those who died at I-80 crash scene

LOGANTON — Pennsylvania State Police have identified two individuals who died in conjunction with Wednesday's 66-vehicle pileup along Interstate 80 in Greene and Lamar townships, Clinton County.
According to police, Falon Morris, a 24-year-old woman from Hollidaysburg, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. James Faqua, 56, of Mebane, N.C., died as the result of a medical issue at the crash scene.
Troopers said all other victims are known to be in stable condition, with varying degrees of injuries.
UPMC Susquehanna reported receiving multiple victims at its hospitals in Lock Haven and Williamsport.
The crash occurred at 3 p.m. Wednesday along Interstate 80 westbound, between the Loganton exit 185 and the Lock Haven exit 178. Troopers said 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passengers vehicles were involved.
A 24-hour detour was in place, but has since been lifted. Troopers said the right lane of westbound travel remained closed most of the day Friday as cleanup continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.